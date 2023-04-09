Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
- Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer in his last outings.
- Marte has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Grove (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.