On Sunday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .459.

Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer in his last outings.

Marte has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Marte has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings