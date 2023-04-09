Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Rojas -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 99th in the league in slugging.
- Rojas got a base hit in 81 of 124 games last season (65.3%), with more than one hit in 30 of those games (24.2%).
- Including the 124 games he played in last season, he went deep in seven of them (5.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.4% of his 124 games a year ago, Rojas picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (11.3%), and three or more RBIs in seven games.
- In 42.7% of his games last season (53 of 124), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (8.9%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.357
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|45/29
|K/BB
|53/28
|11
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|37 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (69.8%)
|17 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.9%)
|15 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Dodgers are sending Grove (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.