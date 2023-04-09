The Phoenix Suns, with Josh Okogie, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 121-107 loss to the Lakers (his most recent action) Okogie put up 16 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Okogie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 7.3 7.5 Rebounds 5.5 3.4 4.0 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.1 PRA 21.5 12.1 13.6 PR -- 10.7 11.5 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.0



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 5.5% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Okogie's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers have given up 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 24.9 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Josh Okogie vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 41 24 5 1 6 0 3 12/15/2022 25 11 11 2 1 1 2 10/23/2022 1 2 1 0 0 0 0

