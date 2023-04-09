The Phoenix Suns, Jock Landale included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Landale put up 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 121-107 loss versus the Lakers.

In this article, we break down Landale's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jock Landale Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 6.5 6.9 Rebounds 8.5 4.0 3.6 Assists 2.5 1.0 1.4 PRA 26.5 11.5 11.9 PR -- 10.5 10.5 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Jock Landale Insights vs. the Clippers

Landale has taken 4.8 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 4.4% and 5.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 113.1 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Clippers have given up 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The Clippers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.9 assists per game.

The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Jock Landale vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 12/15/2022 27 15 10 2 1 2 0 10/23/2022 17 9 10 1 0 0 0

