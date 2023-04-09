Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .455 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In three of six games this year (50.0%), Perdomo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season (50.0%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Grove (0-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
