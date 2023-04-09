After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is hitting .455 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In three of six games this year (50.0%), Perdomo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season (50.0%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • Grove (0-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.