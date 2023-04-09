Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .240 with three doubles.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Moreno has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Grove (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.