Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit eight homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 31 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 14th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 16th in the majors with 39 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .299.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 6.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Arizona has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.538 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the San Diego Padres.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers W 12-8 Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers - Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers - Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers - Home Madison Bumgarner Brandon Woodruff 4/14/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Davies Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins - Away - -

