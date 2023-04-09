After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.278), slugging percentage (.457) and OPS (.735) this season.
  • Carroll has had a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Carroll has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Grove (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
