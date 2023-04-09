Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.278), slugging percentage (.457) and OPS (.735) this season.
- Carroll has had a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
- In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Carroll has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Grove (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
