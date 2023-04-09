The Phoenix Suns (45-36) host the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) after winning six home games in a row. The Clippers are double-digit favorites by 11 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSC

BSAZ and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 11)

Suns (+ 11) Pick OU: Over (225)



Both the Clippers and the Suns have covered the spread 49.4% of the time this year, resulting in a 40-41-0 ATS record for the Clips and a 40-38-3 mark for the Suns.

As an 11-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Phoenix racks up as an 11-point underdog.

Both Los Angeles and Phoenix games have gone over the over/under 48.1% of the time this season.

The Clippers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-17) this season while the Suns have a .290 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-22).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA offensively (113.6 points scored per game) and fifth-best defensively (111.5 points conceded).

The Suns are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (27.2 per game) in 2022-23.

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from downtown, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.9% of Phoenix's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.1% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.