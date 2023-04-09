After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has a home run and two walks while batting .182.
  • This season, Walker has recorded at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
