Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has a home run and two walks while batting .182.
- This season, Walker has recorded at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
