On Sunday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has a triple and three walks while batting .200.

In eight games played this season, Thomas has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Thomas has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

