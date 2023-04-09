Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has a triple and three walks while batting .200.
- In eight games played this season, Thomas has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Thomas has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Grove (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
