Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .161 with a walk.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 2.14 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
