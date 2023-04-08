The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .161 with a walk.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings