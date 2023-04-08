Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .188 with four doubles.
- Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.
- In six of eight games this season, Marte got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Marte has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 2.14 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
