Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .238 with a triple and a walk.
- This year, McCarthy has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.14 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers will look to Syndergaard (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.