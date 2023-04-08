After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .238 with a triple and a walk.

This year, McCarthy has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

McCarthy has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings