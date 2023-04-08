On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .238 with three doubles.
  • Moreno has picked up a hit in four games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • Moreno has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.14 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Syndergaard (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.