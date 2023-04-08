Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .238 with three doubles.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in four games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Moreno has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.14 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Syndergaard (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
