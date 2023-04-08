(5-2) will take on the (3-4) at Chase Field on Saturday, April 8 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, Noah Syndergaard will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +125 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total is set in the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.