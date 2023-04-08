The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Noah Syndergaard and Zach Davies the starting pitchers.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit just four homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Arizona is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .335 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Arizona is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 21 total runs (three per game) this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .263 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.25 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.500 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Davies heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers - Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers - Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers - Home Madison Bumgarner Brandon Woodruff 4/14/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Davies Trevor Rogers

