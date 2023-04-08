Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 3-2 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 8.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Noah Syndergaard and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZX

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won four of seven games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 27 in MLB action scoring three runs per game (21 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.25) in the majors this season.

