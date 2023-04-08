Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 3-2 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 8.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Noah Syndergaard and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZX
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Arizona has won four of seven games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Arizona is No. 27 in MLB action scoring three runs per game (21 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.25) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|@ Dodgers
|W 2-1
|Zach Davies vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 3
|@ Padres
|L 5-4
|Ryne Nelson vs -
|April 4
|@ Padres
|W 8-6
|Zac Gallen vs Yu Darvish
|April 6
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Dustin May
|April 7
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Madison Bumgarner vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Zach Davies vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Grove
|April 10
|Brewers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Wade Miley
|April 11
|Brewers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|April 12
|Brewers
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zach Davies vs Trevor Rogers
