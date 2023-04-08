The Arizona Coyotes (27-39-13) carry a nine-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10), who have fallen in nine in a row, on Saturday, April 8 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-145) Ducks (+125) -

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won 50.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (3-3).

Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 215 (27th) Goals 193 (31st) 282 (26th) Goals Allowed 317 (32nd) 44 (23rd) Power Play Goals 34 (30th) 76 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Coyotes are ranked 27th in the league with 215 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.

The Coyotes are ranked 26th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 282 total goals (3.6 per game).

They're ranked 27th in the league with a -67 goal differential .

