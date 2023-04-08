Something has to give when the Arizona Coyotes (27-39-13, riding a nine-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10, also losers of nine straight). The game on Saturday, April 8 starts at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW.

In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes are 1-7-2 while totaling 23 goals against 42 goals allowed. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored four goals (16.0%).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Coyotes 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-145)

Coyotes (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-2)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes are 7-13-20 in overtime matchups on their way to a 27-39-13 overall record.

Arizona is 9-8-9 (27 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).

Arizona has scored two goals in 24 games this season (1-19-4 record, six points).

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals 40 times, and are 24-8-8 in those games (to register 56 points).

In the 28 games when Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 25 points after finishing 11-14-3.

In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Arizona is 5-4-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 68 games. The Coyotes went 22-34-12 in those matchups (56 points).

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 2.47 31st 24th 3.57 Goals Allowed 4.06 32nd 32nd 25.7 Shots 28.4 28th 30th 35.2 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 21st 19.4% Power Play % 15.8% 30th 26th 75.2% Penalty Kill % 72.7% 30th

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

