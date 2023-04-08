Coyotes vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
Something has to give when the Arizona Coyotes (27-39-13, riding a nine-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10, also losers of nine straight). The game on Saturday, April 8 starts at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW.
In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes are 1-7-2 while totaling 23 goals against 42 goals allowed. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored four goals (16.0%).
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Coyotes 4, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-145)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-2)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes are 7-13-20 in overtime matchups on their way to a 27-39-13 overall record.
- Arizona is 9-8-9 (27 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.
- In the 11 games this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).
- Arizona has scored two goals in 24 games this season (1-19-4 record, six points).
- The Coyotes have scored three or more goals 40 times, and are 24-8-8 in those games (to register 56 points).
- In the 28 games when Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 25 points after finishing 11-14-3.
- In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Arizona is 5-4-1 (11 points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 68 games. The Coyotes went 22-34-12 in those matchups (56 points).
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|28th
|2.72
|Goals Scored
|2.47
|31st
|24th
|3.57
|Goals Allowed
|4.06
|32nd
|32nd
|25.7
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|30th
|35.2
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|21st
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|15.8%
|30th
|26th
|75.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.7%
|30th
Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
