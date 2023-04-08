The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker leads Arizona with an OBP of .258 this season while batting .207 with two walks and one run scored.
  • In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Walker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.14).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up two home runs (0.3 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Syndergaard (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.