Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .000 with three walks.

In seven games this year, Thomas has no hits.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Thomas has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

