Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .000 with three walks.
  • In seven games this year, Thomas has no hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Thomas has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 2.14 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.