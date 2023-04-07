Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) and the Phoenix Suns (45-35) play at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Gametime is set for 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Suns' Last Game

The Suns won their previous game versus the Nuggets, 119-115, on Thursday. Kevin Durant was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 7 4 0 1 6 Chris Paul 25 6 2 1 1 7 Deandre Ayton 16 5 2 0 2 0

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is the Suns' top scorer (18 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and produces 1.7 assists.

The Suns get 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Devin Booker.

Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game, making 56% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Chris Paul is No. 1 on the Suns in assists (8.9 per game), and averages 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig gives the Suns 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28.4 4.5 5.3 1.2 0.2 1.5 Chris Paul 15.6 4.4 7.9 1.3 0.4 2.3 Bismack Biyombo 7.9 6.1 1 0.3 2.4 0 Kevin Durant 12.8 2.9 1.7 0.1 0.6 1.5 Torrey Craig 7.4 4.4 1.3 0.3 1.3 1.1

