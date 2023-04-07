The Phoenix Suns (45-35) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Suns.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Phoenix has compiled a 28-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Suns put up an average of 113.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Phoenix is 25-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, 0.7 more than on the road (113.4). Defensively they allow 109 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (113.7).

At home Phoenix is conceding 109 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than it is away (113.7).

This season the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (27.8).

Suns Injuries