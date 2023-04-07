How to Watch the Suns vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (45-35) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
- Phoenix has compiled a 28-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.
- The Suns put up an average of 113.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Phoenix is 25-8.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, 0.7 more than on the road (113.4). Defensively they allow 109 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (113.7).
- This season the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (27.8).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Ankle
