The Phoenix Suns' (45-35) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Friday, April 7 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch Lakers vs. Suns with Fubo!

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Suns secured a 119-115 win against the Nuggets. Kevin Durant scored a team-best 29 points for the Suns in the victory.

Rep your team with officially licensed Suns gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 29.1 6.6 5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Foot), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score just three fewer points per game (113.7) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.7).

Phoenix is 25-8 when it scores more than 116.7 points.

The Suns have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 116.9 points per contest, 3.2 more than their season average of 113.7.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Suns average 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in league), and concede 110 points per 100 possessions (sixth in NBA).

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -13 225

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.