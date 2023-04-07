Suns vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
At Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 7, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (45-35) hope to extend a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) at 10:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-13)
|225
|-850
|+600
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-13.5)
|224.5
|-900
|+575
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.7 (20th in the league) for a +22 scoring differential overall.
- The Suns outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 113.7 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.4 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +189 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 230.7 points per game between them, 5.7 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 228.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 39-38-3 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 41-38-1 record against the spread this year.
Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+450
|+200
|-
|Lakers
|+1600
|+750
|-1408
