At Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 7, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (45-35) hope to extend a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) at 10:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-13) 225 -850 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-13.5) 224.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.7 (20th in the league) for a +22 scoring differential overall.
  • The Suns outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 113.7 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.4 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +189 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 230.7 points per game between them, 5.7 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams score 228.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this contest's total.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 39-38-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has compiled a 41-38-1 record against the spread this year.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +450 +200 -
Lakers +1600 +750 -1408

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.