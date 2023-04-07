On Friday, Nick Ahmed (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

  • Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Ahmed had a hit nine times last year in 17 games (52.9%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He went yard in three of 17 games in 2022 (17.6%), including 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last year (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In six of 17 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 5
.212 AVG .263
.257 OBP .263
.333 SLG .632
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
5 RBI 2
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 5
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Dodgers will look to Kershaw (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
