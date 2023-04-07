After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .179 with .

In four of seven games this year, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Gurriel has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

