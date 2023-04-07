Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .179 with .
- In four of seven games this year, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Kershaw (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
