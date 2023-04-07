Suns vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (45-35) are big, 13-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Suns (+ 13)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Suns (40-37-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Lakers (39-38-3) this year.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents aren't as successful (47.5% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (51.2%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Suns are 9-21, while the Lakers are 18-11 as moneyline favorites.
Suns Performance Insights
- On offense, Phoenix is the 17th-ranked squad in the league (113.7 points per game). On defense, it is fifth-best (111.4 points conceded per game).
- The Suns are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).
- In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.
