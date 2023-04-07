Kyle Lewis -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.
  • Lewis had a hit in seven games last year (out of 18 games played, 38.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He hit a home run in three games a year ago (out of 18 opportunities, 16.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lewis drove in a run in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in five of 18 games a year ago (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 7
.182 AVG .087
.289 OBP .125
.364 SLG .217
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
4 RBI 1
11/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kershaw (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
