(3-3) will go head to head against the (4-2) at Chase Field on Friday, April 7 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 2 Ks, Madison Bumgarner will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +190 odds to play spoiler. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bumgarner - ARI (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

