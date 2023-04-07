Friday's contest at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) at 9:40 PM (on April 7). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 victory for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 11.25 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 7.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (19 total, 3.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.29) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule