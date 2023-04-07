After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with six hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .370.

Carroll has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings