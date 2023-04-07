After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has an OPS of .656, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .360 this season.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.17).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Kershaw (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
