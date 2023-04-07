Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has an OPS of .656, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .360 this season.
- Walker has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.17).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
