Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after winning five home games in a row. The Suns are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-10.5
|224.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 42 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Phoenix's games this year is 225, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 42-36-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 48 games this season and won 35 (72.9%) of those contests.
- This season, Phoenix has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -500 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|42
|53.2%
|113.7
|229.6
|111.3
|223.8
|226.2
|Nuggets
|50
|63.3%
|115.9
|229.6
|112.5
|223.8
|230
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 5-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- Six of Suns' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 40 road games.
- The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are just 1.2 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Phoenix is 31-10 against the spread and 33-9 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|42-36
|7-4
|39-40
|Nuggets
|43-36
|3-0
|36-43
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.7
|115.9
|17
|11
|31-10
|37-16
|33-9
|47-6
|111.3
|112.5
|4
|8
|34-18
|35-12
|38-14
|39-8
