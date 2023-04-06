The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 115 - Nuggets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (224.5)
  • The Nuggets sport a 42-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 40-36-3 mark of the Suns.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (60%).
  • Phoenix's games have gone over the total 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79), which is more often than Denver's games have (35 out of 79).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 35-14, a better record than the Nuggets have recorded (9-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

  • Phoenix sports a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 111.3 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 17th with 113.7 points scored per contest.
  • The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking fourth-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.
  • With 12.2 three-pointers per game, the Suns are 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • Of the shots attempted by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (71.1% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been three-pointers (28.9%).

