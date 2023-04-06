The Phoenix Suns (44-35) will host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after victories in five home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-10.5) 224 -520 +410 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-10.5) 224.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-10.5) 223.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-6.5) - -270 +225 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Suns average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 111.3 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +185 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.
  • The Nuggets put up 115.9 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +267 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.
  • These teams rack up a combined 229.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to average 223.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Phoenix has put together a 41-37-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver is 42-35-2 ATS this year.

Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +450 +210 -
Nuggets +800 +330 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.