After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dustin May TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has while hitting .208.

Gurriel has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Gurriel has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

