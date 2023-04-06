Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has while hitting .208.
- Gurriel has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Gurriel has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending May (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1).
