The Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) carry a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have a record of 2-6-2. They have totaled 24 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 40. They have gone on the power play 26 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (23.1% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 5, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-325)

Kraken (-325) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-2.6)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (27-38-13 overall) have posted a record of 7-13-20 in games that have required OT this season.

In the 26 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in 11 games and have gone 1-9-1 (three points).

Arizona has six points (1-18-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals in 40 games, earning 56 points from those contests.

This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games and picked up 25 points with a record of 11-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-4-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 67 times this season, and earned 56 points in those games.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 4th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.73 28th 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.56 24th 20th 30.4 Shots 25.6 32nd 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 35.3 30th 21st 19.7% Power Play % 19.6% 22nd 22nd 76.1% Penalty Kill % 74.9% 26th

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

