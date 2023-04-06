On Thursday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .167 with two doubles.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Marte has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 2.17 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers will look to May (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .571 WHIP ranks sixth, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
