On Thursday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .167 with two doubles.

Marte has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Marte has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings