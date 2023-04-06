Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.
- He ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB last season.
- Rojas got a hit in 65.3% of his 124 games last year, with at least two hits in 24.2% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last season (124 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas drove in a run in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 53 of 124 games last year (42.7%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.357
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|45/29
|K/BB
|53/28
|11
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|37 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (69.8%)
|17 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.9%)
|15 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to May (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
