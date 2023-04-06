After going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.

He ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB last season.

Rojas got a hit in 65.3% of his 124 games last year, with at least two hits in 24.2% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last season (124 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas drove in a run in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored a run in 53 of 124 games last year (42.7%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 61 .268 AVG .270 .352 OBP .350 .357 SLG .422 15 XBH 20 2 HR 7 23 RBI 33 45/29 K/BB 53/28 11 SB 12 Home Away 61 GP 63 37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%) 17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%) 15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)