After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

McCarthy picked up a hit in 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (23.2%).

He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCarthy drove in a run in 28.3% of his 99 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 52 .227 AVG .323 .297 OBP .374 .379 SLG .460 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 20 RBI 23 32/10 K/BB 44/13 4 SB 19 Home Away 44 GP 55 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%) 8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%) 20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%) 4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)