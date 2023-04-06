Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)
- McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- McCarthy picked up a hit in 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (23.2%).
- He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCarthy drove in a run in 28.3% of his 99 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.323
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.379
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/10
|K/BB
|44/13
|4
|SB
|19
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|55
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (67.3%)
|8 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (27.3%)
|20 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (43.6%)
|4 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1).
