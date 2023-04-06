After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

  • McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
  • McCarthy picked up a hit in 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (23.2%).
  • He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCarthy drove in a run in 28.3% of his 99 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 52
.227 AVG .323
.297 OBP .374
.379 SLG .460
10 XBH 17
4 HR 4
20 RBI 23
32/10 K/BB 44/13
4 SB 19
Home Away
44 GP 55
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%)
8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%)
20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%)
4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1).
