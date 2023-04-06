Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBI last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-1 with a double and a walk) against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)
- Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
- In 43.9% of his 148 games last season, Perdomo picked up a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 3.4%), going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.9% of his 148 games a year ago, Perdomo drove in a run (25 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (6.8%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He came around to score in 33.1% of his games last year (49 of 148), with more than one run on eight occasions (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.224
|AVG
|.167
|.305
|OBP
|.266
|.281
|SLG
|.244
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|17
|52/22
|K/BB
|51/28
|7
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|33 (45.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (42.7%)
|13 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (6.7%)
|24 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (33.3%)
|1 (1.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.3%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (13.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .571 WHIP ranks sixth, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 53rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.