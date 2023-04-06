The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

  • Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Moreno reached base via a hit in 15 of 25 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (five of them).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit only one home run.
  • Moreno drove in a run in three of 25 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 12
.400 AVG .256
.419 OBP .310
.400 SLG .359
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
4 RBI 3
2/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1) among pitchers who qualify.
