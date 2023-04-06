(3-3) will match up with the (4-2) at Chase Field on Thursday, April 6 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 strikeouts, Merrill Kelly will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Dodgers are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored six times and won four of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Josh Rojas 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Christian Walker 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

