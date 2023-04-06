The Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) -- who've lost seven straight on the road -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to see the Kraken and Coyotes square off on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Coyotes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/3/2023 Kraken Coyotes 8-1 SEA

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have given up 278 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

The Coyotes have 213 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 78 36 46 82 57 56 34.4% Nick Schmaltz 59 21 33 54 53 59 40% Matias Maccelli 60 10 35 45 42 23 0% Lawson Crouse 73 23 20 43 30 30 40.2% Barrett Hayton 78 17 24 41 37 31 50.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 239 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kraken score the third-most goals in the NHL (272 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players