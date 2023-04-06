Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 6 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with six hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- May (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .571 WHIP ranks sixth, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 53rd.
