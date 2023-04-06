The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Chase Field

Dustin May TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.

Walker has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Walker has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings