Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- Walker has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.17).
- The Dodgers give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- May (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers.
