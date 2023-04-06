Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.9% of his games last year (62 of 113), Thomas got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 6.2% of his games in 2022 (seven of 113), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas drove in a run in 27 out of 113 games last season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (8.8%).
- He scored a run in 33.6% of his games last year (38 of 113), with two or more runs on seven occasions (6.2%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.220
|AVG
|.242
|.261
|OBP
|.288
|.277
|SLG
|.411
|9
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|22
|36/8
|K/BB
|38/14
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (59.3%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (20.4%)
|22 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (29.6%)
|1 (1.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.1%)
|13 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1).
