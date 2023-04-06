On Thursday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.9% of his games last year (62 of 113), Thomas got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 6.2% of his games in 2022 (seven of 113), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas drove in a run in 27 out of 113 games last season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (8.8%).

He scored a run in 33.6% of his games last year (38 of 113), with two or more runs on seven occasions (6.2%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 53 .220 AVG .242 .261 OBP .288 .277 SLG .411 9 XBH 17 1 HR 7 17 RBI 22 36/8 K/BB 38/14 2 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 54 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%) 22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%) 1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%) 13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)