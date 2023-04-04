Devin Booker is a player to watch when the Phoenix Suns (43-35) and the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) meet at Footprint Center on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Suns topped the Thunder 128-118. With 35 points, Kevin Durant was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 35 5 5 0 2 3 Devin Booker 22 5 10 1 0 1 Deandre Ayton 19 11 0 0 0 0

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton paces the Suns with 18 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 1.7 assists.

Booker is putting up 28 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Durant is posting 29.3 points, 5.1 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Chris Paul averages a team-leading 9.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Torrey Craig is posting 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 29.1 4.6 4.7 1.1 0.2 1.5 Chris Paul 13.6 4.2 8.9 1.5 0.3 1.2 Josh Okogie 8.4 4.1 2.5 0.9 0.8 1.1 Bismack Biyombo 6.5 6 0.9 0.3 2 0 Cameron Payne 8.3 2.3 3.7 0.3 0.2 1.2

